Snowboarder dies after crash at Sierra-at-Tahoe

A 23-year-old man died Thursday, Dec. 7, while snowboarding at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

According to witnesses, the man lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed down the Lower Snowshoe Trail, an intermediate run, Thea Hardy, Sierra-at-Tahoe communications manager, said Monday morning.

After falling and sliding several feet off the trail, the man collided with a snow fence where Lower Snowshoe meets the Sugar and Spice Tail on the upper mountain. A snow fence helps collect snow that resort personnel can use elsewhere on the mountain.

Hardy said ski patrol responded promptly and immediately, and requested air and ground emergency personnel upon arrival at the scene.

Sierra-at-Tahoe opened Dec. 2, and has four of 14 lifts in operation with 14 of 46 trails open, according to its website. The resort remains open.

— The Sierra Sun