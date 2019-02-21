Snow today gone tomorrow: More rain in the forecast

The lower elevations of Nevada County received a few inches of snow all the way down to 1,700 feet late Wednesday evening, prompting area schools to call a snow day and cancel classes.

The National Weather Service reported 3 inches of snow at 2,400 feet in Grass Valley, and 1 inch in Nevada City at 2,781 feet. By mid-day Thursday much of Wednesday evening's low snow had melted away.

Today's sunshine will continue to raise western Nevada County temps before another storm is scheduled to move in over the weekend.

The weather service is calling for the potential of half an inch to an inch of precipitation Saturday through Sunday night and the potential for 3 to 4 inches Monday through Wednesday night.

"Sunday night especially and Monday, you guys are 100 percent chance of rain," National Weather Service Forecaster Johnnie Powell said Thursday evening. "We're seeing a wet pattern through next Thursday."

"Don't cross out an isolated snow event," Powell said. "But we don't expect a lot."

Recommended Stories For You

Snow levels will start out at about 2,500 feet over the weekend and will rise to about 4,000 to 5,000 feet by next Thursday.

"It's looking good, it's about as normal as you can get this year," Powell said. "One more wet month to go then it should all taper off come April."

Precipitation is at 118 percent of normal for the rain year as of today.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.