Snow, rain totals for Nevada County beating last year

The Sierra has over six times the amount of snow it did this time last year, the National Weather Service said.

Snow at the summit has far exceeded totals Nevada County received by this point in 2018. Rain amounts in Grass Valley also are beating last year's numbers, though by not as much.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab near Norden, around 7,000 feet, had 97 inches — just over 8 feet — of snow depth on Saturday. On Jan. 29, 2018, the snow depth reached 15 inches, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the weather service, in an email.

"The current snow depth is 138 percent of normal for this date," Chandler-Cooley added.

Grass Valley has received 25.12 inches of rain from Oct. 1, the start of the rain year, through Saturday. For the same time during the last rain year Grass Valley got 22.02 inches of rain.

The 30-year average for this time period is 24.04 inches, Chandler-Cooley said.

Almost 2.9 inches of rain fell in Grass Valley from Thursday through Saturday, with another 0.61 inches falling by 10:30 a.m. Sunday, she added.

The rain will disappear by tonight, with sunny or mostly clear skies stretching into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Showers are expected in Grass Valley before 10 a.m. today, though the day will grow sunny this afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach 45. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.

Tuesday's highs will climb to 52. Lows will dip to 32 that night.

Highs will top out around 55 on Wednesday, with lows dipping to 35.

Thursday will see highs around 59. That night's lows will bottom out around 36.

Highs of 60 are expected on Friday and Saturday. Lows will drop to the mid- to high 30s on those nights.

