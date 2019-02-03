Snow expected through Tuesday at lower elevations of Nevada County

Residents of Grass Valley and Nevada City hit the grocery stores Friday and then hunkered down, anticipating a wet and snowy weekend.

The rain materialized but the snow held off, at least on the western end of the county. But temperatures were expected to start dropping Sunday, with snow predicted through Tuesday.

By 1 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol in Truckee was issuing a chain alert on Interstate 80 from Donner Lake Road to Kingvale in both directions. By 10:30 a.m., there was a chain control in effect on Highway 20 nine miles east of Nevada City to I-80. Soon thereafter, I-80 was closed in both directions for several hours due to multiple spin outs. On Sunday, chain controls remained in effect at Truckee.

In western Nevada County, rainfall totals for the last 48 hours through Sunday afternoon ranged from 2 inches near Alta Sierra to 3.73 inches at White Cloud on Highway 20.

On Sunday, light to moderate snow showers were expected over the mountains in the afternoon along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Along with the thunderstorms possible in South County, the National Weather Service warned of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, as well as roadway and small stream flooding.

Rain and snow was expected to become more widespread Sunday evening continuing overnight. Showers, heavy at times, are predicted for Monday, with temperatures falling to around 35 by 5 p.m. and the rain turning to all snow after 11 p.m. Monday. More snow showers are predicted Tuesday morning, decreasing by Tuesday night with lows around 20 in Grass Valley.

Colder air was predicted to drop snow levels to 2,000-3,500 feet by Monday afternoon. Snow levels will continue to fall and will fall to 1,000-2,000 feet late Monday and some light snow accumulation is expected into the lower foothills, according to the weather service.

How much snow?

Up to 8 inches in the foothills, up to 2 feet at elevations above 2,500 feet. In the higher elevations of the Sierra, the weather service is forecasting up to 5 feet of snow.

The storm will bring periods of dangerous mountain travel from heavy snow and gusty wind through Tuesday. White-out conditions are possible along with chain controls, long travel delays, and even road closures.

Dry weather sets in by mid-week, but it will be chilly with cold overnight lows.

