Snow could snarl Nevada County’s morning commute

If your appetite for snow was barely whetted by the few flakes seen in Nevada County earlier this week, weather forecasters had some good news for you.

Several inches of the white stuff are being predicted for the area, down to 1,000 feet.

While the timing is a little imprecise, the bulk of the snowfall could happen Thursday morning, causing some traffic headaches for residents heading down the hill.

The weather system from Canada is predicted to bring another round of mountain snow late Wednesday night into early Friday — 4 to 8 inches at pass levels with a dusting down to around 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Chain controls at higher elevations and possible travel delays are expected during this period, especially during Thursday's morning and evening commutes.

Cold morning temperatures will continue, though not quite as cold as the past few mornings, the weather service said.

A winter weather advisory above 2,000 feet was issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. The snow is expected to be heaviest after midnight into early morning and again Thursday afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

In Grass Valley, the weather service is predicting a 50 percent chance of snow showers Thursday with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Another 1 to 3 inches is possible Thursday night with temperatures dropping to around 22 degrees.

We'll get a break Friday and Saturday, but another storm is possible starting Sunday. The weather service is predicting a slight chance of showers through Tuesday with some snow possible Tuesday.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.