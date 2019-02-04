Snow causes road closures, accidents throughout Nevada County

Much of Nevada County got at least some snow Monday, and remains under a winter storm warning through late this afternoon.

The worst weather was seen in the eastern end of the county, with white-out conditions closing Interstate 80 at Applegate. Highway 20 was open to local traffic only east of Nevada City.

Despite snowfall that started late Sunday night and continued through most of the day down into the lower elevations, there were few major headaches for western Nevada County. One of the biggest issues was a power outage that affected more than 2,000 PG&E customers in South County. The outage — which covered a wide swath from Higgins Corner to Alta Sierra along Highway 49 — started around 8:10 a.m. Monday when a tree fell into power lines. Power was restored by 11:44 a.m., a spokesman said.

Downed trees were reported on Cherry Creek Road, Siesta Drive and Rattlesnake Road, as were a handful of vehicle accidents across the county.

Highway 174 at Hillview Drive was closed temporarily a little before 1 p.m. for a tree leaning into the road and on power lines.

Some schools let students out early, and some downtown Nevada City businesses chose to close by mid-afternoon.

Snow levels were forecast to fall down to as low as 1,000 feet overnight Monday, leading to snow accumulations across the lower foothills. A rain/snow mixture may be possible even down to as low as 750 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Shelters open through Thursday night

With the wet and cold weather, Nevada County, Sierra Roots and the Salvation Army have been collaborating to open the Extreme Weather Shelter since Saturday. Because the weather service is predicting the cold temperatures to persist, there will be shelters open through Thursday night. Lows of 23 degrees are predicted for Tuesday night, dropping to 21 degrees Wednesday night.

The hours of operation are 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. each night and the shelters might extend their nights as weather conditions dictate.

Tuesday night-Friday morning, there will be a shelter at Seaman's Lodge, 423 Nimrod St., Nevada City.

Also through Friday morning, the Salvation Army shelter at 10725 Alta St., Grass Valley, will be open. This facility is limited to 25 people maximum and prioritizes sheltering families first. They will accept single adults only if the Nevada City shelter is at capacity.

Further assistance for homeless citizens can also be gained by dialing 211 or 844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.