SNMH Foundation joins global #GivingTuesday movement

Join Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation this #GivingTuesday in raising funds to ensure western Nevada County residents have access to quality, community healthcare at our local, state-of-the-art medical facility, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital .

Occurring on November 28, #GivingTuesday is held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a way to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people throughout the country to collaborate in improving their local communities.

Your donation – no matter the size – will ensure that your neighbor diagnosed with cancer has a compassionate place to go to receive essential treatment. It will help fund life-saving equipment in western Nevada County's only 24 hour emergency room. It will ensure the hospital is able to provide hundreds of mammograms to those in need. It will help someone who has suffered from a stroke regain the strength needed to rebuild their life. Visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org/donate to select a #GivingTuesday donation area of your choosing.

SNMHF Executive Director Kimberly Parker says this #GivingTuesday she is hopeful to inspire not only loyal donors, but also new individuals and families.

"The building that sits on the hill as you drive up Highway 49 is not just any old building," said Parker. "For many in our community it is an important place of hope and healing. Almost everyone who lives here will have some sort of experience with SNMH at some point in their lives and it's important that we as a community act as custodians to keep up-to-date and functioning at its very best."

Parker continued, "A perfect example of how gifts from many can make a difference is SNMHF's goal to raise $250,000 for a new Infusion Center at the hospital."

The new center will handle 9,500 infusions a year, ranging from chemotherapy, to biotherapy, and many other treatment services. Patients with life-threatening diseases such as cancer, Crohn's Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anemia, Leukemia, and Multiple Sclerosis will be able to receive vital treatments in a calm and relaxing environment. It will also feature new equipment, state-of-the-art technology, ample natural light, considerable patient privacy and a gorgeous view of the surrounding foothills.

"Currently, SNMHF is about $5,000 from our Infusion Center goal and we would love to hit our target this #GivingTuesday," said Parker.

In addition to donations to the new Infusion Center, SNMHF also accepts #GivingTuesday donations to various other vital areas of the hospital including: Cardiac Rehabilitation, Breast Cancer, Alzheimer's Outreach Project, Emergency Department, Cancer Center and a special, unrestricted option, which allows SNMHF to give money to the current area of greatest need at SNMH.

For Grass Valley residents Robin and Lee Black, SNMH has become a familiar, yet comforting, place due to their daughter Lilah needing several ear and sinus surgeries over the course of almost two years. According to Robin, the convenience of being able to take her daughter to a nearby hospital equipped with state-of-the-art technology and caring staff has made the surgeries easier for all members of her family.

"After Lilah's procedures, the nurses are always incredibly attentive," said Robin. "A few times they even brought her popsicles in her favorite colors, stuffed animals and coloring pages. Our family is truly grateful for the quality of care that Lilah receives, as well as the kindness that has been consistently shown to all of us during our stays."

A #GivingTuesday donation to SNMH Foundation is a donation to a place where a loved one battling cancer can be taken to receive life-saving infusion therapy treatments in the comfort of their own backyard.

It is a donation to a place where parents can take their child to get stitches, knowing that hospital staff will treat her with compassion and kindness, a place that a family can confidently head to at 2 a.m. in the morning to welcome their newest family member, a place where a spouse can say goodbye to their lifelong partner, knowing they had the best medical attention available.

In addition to knowing your #Giving Tuesday gift helps heal – and even save — hundreds of lives, you can rest assured that one hundred percent of your generous donation will go directly to the area of your choice. Not one penny is used for administrative purposes.

To talk to someone directly about making a #GivingTuesday donation to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation or for more information, please call 530-477-9700 or visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org.