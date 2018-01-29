SNMH Foundation joins businesses to provide quality health care

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation recently hosted its annual Community Partner program breakfast, honoring local businesses and organizations that have supported SNMHF's goal of providing quality, community health care to western Nevada County.

Through the Community Partner program, SNMHF has secured support for many vital projects at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Community Partnerships have helped fund several needs within SNMH's Cancer Center, cardiac program, breast cancer program and more.

The collaborative nature of the program has also created wonderful and innovative partnerships. Fast and Fit Women's Gym, Atria Senior Living, Mill Street Clothing, The Union, KNCO Newstalk Radio, Sierra Timberline and many other local businesses have worked with SNMHF on projects that have gone above and beyond their annual support.

"For example, Fast and Fit's Shred-A-Thon that took place earlier this year is funding cooling caps for patients undergoing treatment in the Hospital's Infusion Center," said SNMHF Executive Director Kimberly Parker.

Citing another partnership, Parker added that Cascades of Grass Valley — a local senior living facility — has been graciously printing "Five Wishes," America's most popular advanced directive form to keep at SNMHF offices. The educational booklet can be obtained for free by calling SNMHF at 530-477-9700 or by stopping by SNMHF offices, located at 140 Litton Drive, Suite 220.

For more information on SNMHF's community Partner program, please call 530-477-9700 or visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org/communitypartners.

The boards of SNMH and SNMHF and our staffs, thank our wonderful Community Partners and encourage our local community to support those businesses that care so much for our community.

Community Business Partners

Atria Grass Valley

Bank of America

BriarPatch Co-Op

Budget Blinds of Grass Valley

Casa Las Katarinas

Cascades of Grass Valley

Colin Construction

Cornerstone Accounting Services

Country Copy Print Shop

County of Nevada

Cranmer Engineering

Crystal Ridge and Wolf Creek Care Centers

Dokimos Pharmacy

Eskaton Village Grass Valley

Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar

Good & Company Realty

Grass Valley Courtyard Suites

J.M. Streamline, Inc.

Lee and Dunn Group

Mill Street Clothing Company

Papa Murphy's Pizza-Kmart Shopping Center

Plaza Tire Auto Center

River Valley Community Bank

Scinto Group LLP

Shaws Hill Partners

Sierra Nevada Primary Care Physicians Group

SPD Market

Event and In-Kind Donors

A&A Heating and Air Conditioning

A&A Physical Therapy

AAA Insurance & Travel Services

AJA Video Systems

AirMedNetwork

All World Sports Memorabilia

Alta Sierra Country Club Pro Shop

Alta Sierra Wine Shop & Tasting Room

Antonio Ayestaran Custom Catering

Auburn Toyota

B & C True Value Home Center

Back Porch Market

Ben Franklin Crafts

Byers Enterprises, Inc.

C & D Contractors, Inc. Celebrations

Cheryl Rellstab/EXP Realty

Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty

Cookson & Bowman Insurance Services, Inc.

Decades

Disneyland Resort

Echo Ridge Christian School

Elan Clinic

Ernie's Van & Storage

Everguard Systems

Executive Washrooms

Fast and Fit for Women

Foothill Flowers

Form is Function

Genoa Lakes Golf Club

Gold Country Cab & Courier

Gold Country Termite Control

Golden Era Lounge

Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

Grass Valley Florist

Grass Valley Outpatient Surgery Center

Grass Valley Radiology Medical Group, Inc.

Grass Valley Sign Company

Hills Flat Lumber Company

Holt of California

Hughes Body & Fender Service & Appliance Painting

I Do's by Deb

KNCO News Talk 830/KNCO Radio

KVMR FM

Lake Wildwood Golf Course

Larkin Company

Lularoe- Danielle Noble

Luna Bar

Medline Industries

Meyers Investment Group of Baird

Mountain Event Productions

Mountain View Rehabilitation Medical Association, Inc.

Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe

Nevada City Winery

Old Barn Self Storage

Optum360

Ostrofe Financial Consultants Inc.

Outside Inn

Papola Enterprises

Pepsico Foodservice

PG&E Corporation

Plan It Solar

QI Medical

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

SCO Planning & Engineering

Scope Landscape Management, Inc.

Sierra Design Concrete

Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters

SNMH Diagnostic Imaging Department

Sierra Sky Winery

Sierra Starr Vineyard

Sierra Theaters

Smith Vineyard

Sound Physicians Hospitalist Group

South Yuba Club

State Farm Insurance, Mike Bratton

Stifel Nicolaus Company

Stucki Jewelers

Sugar Pine Studios

Swope Medical Group, Inc.

Telestream, Inc.

Tess' Kitchen Store

The Dental Wellness Center of Grass Valley

The Pilates Place

The Union

The Wooden Spoon

Three Lilies Photography

Thrive NC Physical Therapy, Inc

Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop

Tri-Counties Bank

Trkac Running Store

Tru-Line Builders

Volz Brothers Auto Service

Warmth Studios

Wells Fargo Bank

Westamerica Bank

Williams Stationery

Wolf Mountain Day Spa

Clubs and Organizations

First 5 Nevada County

Free And Accepted Masons, Nevada City Lodge #13

Friends of the Nevada County Libraries

Lake Wildwood Lady Golfers

Lake Wildwood Women's Club

Norah Foundation

NCCC Women's Group

Nevada City 49er Breakfast Rotary Club

Nevada Union High School Associated Student Body

Sierra Health Foundation

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

United Auburn Indian Community

Welz Family Children's Foundation

As of 1/2/2018