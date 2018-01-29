SNMH Foundation joins businesses to provide quality health care
January 29, 2018
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation recently hosted its annual Community Partner program breakfast, honoring local businesses and organizations that have supported SNMHF's goal of providing quality, community health care to western Nevada County.
Through the Community Partner program, SNMHF has secured support for many vital projects at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Community Partnerships have helped fund several needs within SNMH's Cancer Center, cardiac program, breast cancer program and more.
The collaborative nature of the program has also created wonderful and innovative partnerships. Fast and Fit Women's Gym, Atria Senior Living, Mill Street Clothing, The Union, KNCO Newstalk Radio, Sierra Timberline and many other local businesses have worked with SNMHF on projects that have gone above and beyond their annual support.
"For example, Fast and Fit's Shred-A-Thon that took place earlier this year is funding cooling caps for patients undergoing treatment in the Hospital's Infusion Center," said SNMHF Executive Director Kimberly Parker.
Citing another partnership, Parker added that Cascades of Grass Valley — a local senior living facility — has been graciously printing "Five Wishes," America's most popular advanced directive form to keep at SNMHF offices. The educational booklet can be obtained for free by calling SNMHF at 530-477-9700 or by stopping by SNMHF offices, located at 140 Litton Drive, Suite 220.
For more information on SNMHF's community Partner program, please call 530-477-9700 or visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org/communitypartners.
Recommended Stories For You
The boards of SNMH and SNMHF and our staffs, thank our wonderful Community Partners and encourage our local community to support those businesses that care so much for our community.
Community Business Partners
Atria Grass Valley
Bank of America
BriarPatch Co-Op
Budget Blinds of Grass Valley
Casa Las Katarinas
Cascades of Grass Valley
Colin Construction
Cornerstone Accounting Services
Country Copy Print Shop
County of Nevada
Cranmer Engineering
Crystal Ridge and Wolf Creek Care Centers
Dokimos Pharmacy
Eskaton Village Grass Valley
Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
Good & Company Realty
Grass Valley Courtyard Suites
J.M. Streamline, Inc.
Lee and Dunn Group
Mill Street Clothing Company
Papa Murphy's Pizza-Kmart Shopping Center
Plaza Tire Auto Center
River Valley Community Bank
Scinto Group LLP
Shaws Hill Partners
Sierra Nevada Primary Care Physicians Group
SPD Market
Event and In-Kind Donors
A&A Heating and Air Conditioning
A&A Physical Therapy
AAA Insurance & Travel Services
AJA Video Systems
AirMedNetwork
All World Sports Memorabilia
Alta Sierra Country Club Pro Shop
Alta Sierra Wine Shop & Tasting Room
Antonio Ayestaran Custom Catering
Auburn Toyota
B & C True Value Home Center
Back Porch Market
Ben Franklin Crafts
Byers Enterprises, Inc.
C & D Contractors, Inc. Celebrations
Cheryl Rellstab/EXP Realty
Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty
Cookson & Bowman Insurance Services, Inc.
Decades
Disneyland Resort
Echo Ridge Christian School
Elan Clinic
Ernie's Van & Storage
Everguard Systems
Executive Washrooms
Fast and Fit for Women
Foothill Flowers
Form is Function
Genoa Lakes Golf Club
Gold Country Cab & Courier
Gold Country Termite Control
Golden Era Lounge
Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Grass Valley Florist
Grass Valley Outpatient Surgery Center
Grass Valley Radiology Medical Group, Inc.
Grass Valley Sign Company
Hills Flat Lumber Company
Holt of California
Hughes Body & Fender Service & Appliance Painting
I Do's by Deb
KNCO News Talk 830/KNCO Radio
KVMR FM
Lake Wildwood Golf Course
Larkin Company
Lularoe- Danielle Noble
Luna Bar
Medline Industries
Meyers Investment Group of Baird
Mountain Event Productions
Mountain View Rehabilitation Medical Association, Inc.
Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe
Nevada City Winery
Old Barn Self Storage
Optum360
Ostrofe Financial Consultants Inc.
Outside Inn
Papola Enterprises
Pepsico Foodservice
PG&E Corporation
Plan It Solar
QI Medical
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
SCO Planning & Engineering
Scope Landscape Management, Inc.
Sierra Design Concrete
Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters
SNMH Diagnostic Imaging Department
Sierra Sky Winery
Sierra Starr Vineyard
Sierra Theaters
Smith Vineyard
Sound Physicians Hospitalist Group
South Yuba Club
State Farm Insurance, Mike Bratton
Stifel Nicolaus Company
Stucki Jewelers
Sugar Pine Studios
Swope Medical Group, Inc.
Telestream, Inc.
Tess' Kitchen Store
The Dental Wellness Center of Grass Valley
The Pilates Place
The Union
The Wooden Spoon
Three Lilies Photography
Thrive NC Physical Therapy, Inc
Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop
Tri-Counties Bank
Trkac Running Store
Tru-Line Builders
Volz Brothers Auto Service
Warmth Studios
Wells Fargo Bank
Westamerica Bank
Williams Stationery
Wolf Mountain Day Spa
Clubs and Organizations
First 5 Nevada County
Free And Accepted Masons, Nevada City Lodge #13
Friends of the Nevada County Libraries
Lake Wildwood Lady Golfers
Lake Wildwood Women's Club
Norah Foundation
NCCC Women's Group
Nevada City 49er Breakfast Rotary Club
Nevada Union High School Associated Student Body
Sierra Health Foundation
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills
United Auburn Indian Community
Welz Family Children's Foundation
As of 1/2/2018
Trending In: Local News
- 2 Nevada County men dead in weekend wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County fatality: Vehicle struck embankment, spun out into tree
- Nevada County child sex suspect sentenced to 4 months in jail, 12 months’ probation
- Nevada County cartoonist featured in ‘Who Killed Hunter S. Thompson?’
- Longtime arts advocate Dave Iorns was ‘voice of Nevada City’
Trending Sitewide
- 2 Nevada County men dead in weekend wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County fatality: Vehicle struck embankment, spun out into tree
- Nevada County child sex suspect sentenced to 4 months in jail, 12 months’ probation
- Nevada County cartoonist featured in ‘Who Killed Hunter S. Thompson?’
- Nevada County authorities: 1 dead in Miners Way trailer fire