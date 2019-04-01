SNMH Emergency Department evolves to provide exceptional, efficient care

— he or she is very drowsy

— you can’t wake him or her

— he or she is not acting like himself/herself

— he or she is being treated for a serious condition

— if you believe the child needs to be seen by a doctor right away

Call 911 immediately or take your child directly to the closet Emergency Department if he or she has any of the symptoms listed above or any of the following:

— you feel you might hurt yourself or someone else

If you have any of the following symptoms, call 911 immediately or go to the closest emergency room (do not use emergency care online check-in):

What You Need to Know: Emergency Care

When the husband of Jennifer Weir's friend suffered a severe reaction to poison oak, it was obvious to all that he needed medical attention. But the friend and her husband weren't sure where to go or what to do.

Fortunately, Jennifer had the answer.

"My friend and her husband had only been in Grass Valley a few months when he began to have a bad reaction," Weir explains. "I knew that the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Emergency Department was the right choice."

Fortunately, Weir also knew about the hospital's InQuicker system.

With InQuicker, a patient can check-in for a projected treatment time simply by logging onto to the hospital's website and selecting an open time. (It's important to note that the selected treatment time is not a reservation, since a more seriously injured or ill patient would take priority.)

The patient can then wait at home rather than in the hospital.

It's a simple and convenient way for people with busy lives and families to conveniently access care.

"I had previously used InQuicker for my roommate when she was experiencing severe stomach pains," Weir recalls. "That time, I logged on and checked her in via InQuicker while she put her shoes on!"

This time, Weir and her friend checked in online and then went straight to SNMH where her friend's husband was seen and treated almost immediately.

"InQuicker really gave us a sense of calm, knowing that the hospital knew we were on our way," Weir said. "And avoiding potential time spent waiting was great."

Grass Valley resident Eric Norrell had a similar experience when his loved one was experiencing severe nausea and dizziness.

"We signed up for an appointment time, not knowing if we should go to urgent care or the ER," Norrell recalls. "It was cool that the nurse called us back and confirmed that we did need to come to the ER. The whole system made it very easy."

Both Norrell and Weir experienced just one of the ways the SNMH Emergency Department is evolving to better meet community needs.

In addition to the use of the InQuicker tool, the hospital is also finishing up a remodel of the ED that aims at improving patient care through better efficiency.

"Thanks to our generous community, we have currently raised $1.4 of our $2 million goal to transform our local Hospital's Emergency Department," said Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker. "Improvements such as the Rapid Treatment area will provide expedited care to non-acute patients, helping them get the right treatment at the right time. We are also adding two new beds and have moved diagnostic imaging equipment closer to the to increase space and decrease overall patient wait time."

While the Rapid Treatment rooms are expected to help the hospital more quickly assess the anticipated 35,000-plus emergency visits every year, the remodel also includes a quiet, safe place for the mental health "high risk" patients as well as a family counseling/grieving room for families and clergy.

Both Weir's friend and Norrell's loved one received the treatment they need and recovered.

They both give credit to their local Emergency Department for care that was both excellent – and convenient.

"The whole process was very calm and effective," Norrell says. "It worked great."

If you would like to help Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation reach their $2 million goal to transform SNMH's Emergency Department, please visit www.supportsierrranevada.org/donate or call 530-477-9700.