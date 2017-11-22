Smallworks showcases small art in Grass Valley

Artists Studio in the Foothills' ninth annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show is now open at the studio's Idaho Maryland Road location.

The art show and sale, which features pint-sized paintings, photos, ceramics, and mixed media, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 9.

More than 40 local artists produced work for the show, many of which are reasonably priced.

ASiF Studios is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley.