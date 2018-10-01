Slack drops out of Grass Valley council race
October 1, 2018
One of the candidates for Grass Valley city council has announced that he is dropping out, narrowing the field to three.
Incumbent Ben Aguilar, Hilary Hodge and Bob Branstrom are still in the running for two open seats on the council.
Steven Slack, who participated in a League of Women Voters candidate forum last Tuesday, notified City Clerk Kristi Bashor that he was withdrawing from the race on Friday.
"I have now moved outside of the city limits and would no longer meet the residency requirements for this elected position," Slack wrote in an email.
Check back with The Union for more on this story.
Trending In: Local News
- Trial in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop to start Tuesday
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman wants basement-dwelling son to stop bringing girls home
- Nevada City’s Matteo’s Public closes
- Nevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlers
- Sheriff candidates Shannan Moon, Bill Smethers talk training, body cameras at forum