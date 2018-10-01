Slack drops out of Grass Valley council race

One of the candidates for Grass Valley city council has announced that he is dropping out, narrowing the field to three.

Incumbent Ben Aguilar, Hilary Hodge and Bob Branstrom are still in the running for two open seats on the council.

Steven Slack, who participated in a League of Women Voters candidate forum last Tuesday, notified City Clerk Kristi Bashor that he was withdrawing from the race on Friday.

"I have now moved outside of the city limits and would no longer meet the residency requirements for this elected position," Slack wrote in an email.

