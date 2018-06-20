Six nationally renowned poets set to speak at Nevada City’s Miners Foundry

Six of the nation's leading poets, including a former U.S. Poet Laureate and MacArthur "Genius" Award recipient, two Pulitzer Prize winners and one current Pulitzer finalist, are scheduled to read at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City on Friday, according to a release.

The second annual event offers a lineup from a diverse range of powerful voices.

Acclaimed poets Kazim Ali, Monica de la Torre, Robert Hass, Sharon Olds, Evie Shockley and Dean Young are all participating in the reading as a stop-off on their way to the annual Community of Writers workshops in Squaw Valley, and donating their Nevada City appearances to raise funds for Community of Writers scholarships.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. and will be emceed by Nevada County poet laureate Molly Fisk. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, with discounts available to groups of 10 or more.

Tickets are available at http://www.communityofwriters.org/publicevents. A signing and reception with the poets will follow.

Source: Rachel Howard