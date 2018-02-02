Six more weeks of winter? Spring like temps to continue through week

Punxsutawney Phil predicted another six weeks of winter from the entrance of his marmot hole Friday morning in Pennsylvania.

California is experiencing a very different story.

A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to remain over California through at least much of next week, meaning temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year in western Nevada County, bringing spring-like weather.

"Temperatures are looking to be near 15 degrees above normal," National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg said.

Grass Valley saw a record high temperature of 72 degrees Friday afternoon, breaking a 1976 high temperature record of 67 degrees.

Nevada City saw a high of 71 degrees Friday, with locals taking advantage of the warm weather by basking on the rocks of the South Fork Yuba River, or even taking a dip in the river's blue waters.

Today's temperatures are expected to be similar with a high of 70 degrees in Grass Valley. Highs will remain in the upper 60s through next Friday.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.