Siteline Architecture awards scholarships
June 25, 2018
Siteline Architecture has announced Nevada Union High School seniors Garrett Cebollero and Kiri Flatter as the 2018 recipients of their annual scholarship. Siteline chose to award two $500 dollar scholarships this year having awarded only one individual in years past. Cebollero will be attending California Institute of the Arts in the fall with an interest in theater design and architecture. Flatter will be attending San Diego Mesa College in the fall with an interest in interior design. Pictured from left are Cebollero, Flatter and Siteline partner Richard Baker.
