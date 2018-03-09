Sinkhole saplings: Rotary plants trees in advance of city acquisition
March 9, 2018
A 100 foot-deep sinkhole that opened off Freeman Lane a year ago is beginning to look a lot more like a public nature trail after Grass Valley Rotarians helped plant 100 Ponderosa and Douglas Fir pine tree saplings Friday afternoon.
Though public access to the Little Wolf Creek sinkhole trail is still not allowed, Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser says the city is moving toward acquiring the property and is hoping to close the deal sometime next month.
"We still haven't fully purchased the property," Kiser said.
Tripps Auto Body, which currently owns the property, filed a lawsuit against Grass Valley following the sinkhole's formation, and has been in negotiation with the city for acquisition of the property.
"Eventually, you won't even be able to tell there was a sinkhole here," Kiser said as he led a tour of the site Friday along with Mayor Howard Levine.
Grass Valley Rotary district 5190 received a grant to plant 100 trees, which they acquired from Weiss Landscaping, along the slopes of the former sinkhole property to aid in erosion control.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.
