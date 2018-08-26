Since 1895: 123rd Miners Picnic continues support of Empire Mine
August 26, 2018
The beautifully kept grounds of Empire Mine State Historic park was the scene of a 123-year-old tradition dating back to 1895 when miners would enter the dangerous mine shafts, sometimes never to return alive.
Thus, the Miners Picnic was formed as a place for families to gather to raise money for the widows and orphans of miners, as well as for those injured and out of work.
Today, the Miners Picnic is a day full of fun, food, gold history and lasting memories with proceeds benefiting the existence of Empire Mine State Historic Park for generations to come.
