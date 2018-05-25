Sign up for Anna O’Neill Foundation fundraiser, “Dig, Dine and Dance’

The Dig, Dine and Dance, a coed quad volleyball fundraiser hosted by The Anna O'Neill Foundation, is scheduled for June 2 at the Penn Valley Baseball Fields. The cost to sign up a team is $120 and will include a T-shirt. The day will include volleyball games and other activities followed by dinner and dancing.

The Anna O'Neill Foundation was set up to raise money for scholarships in honor of Anna O'Neill, a Forest Lake Christian School freshman who died in a car accident in 2015 while coming home from a soccer tournament. After the accident, the family was determined to create something worthwhile in Anna's name.

Currently, three scholarships are awarded to graduating junior high and high school students. The most recent scholarship recipients included Aileen Makovey, Ellie Wood, Lindsay Strawser, Katia Griffen and Sarah Ritchart. To register, learn more about the scholarships awarded, make a donation or learn more about Anna, visit http://www.annaoneillfoundation.com.