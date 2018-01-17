Sierra Vintners Association awarded Specialty Crop Block grant

The Sierra Vintners Association has been awarded a United States Department of Agriculture 2017 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The goal is to increase sales and awareness of the association's wine grape products through comprehensive marketing and communications tactics. This grant provides over $200,000 to expand consumer outreach for the 20 Sierra Vintners Association members over a span of 30 months.

"Our members are so thankful to receive the necessary resources to help strategically expand our messaging and reach," said Mario Clough, president of the Sierra Vintners Association and owner of Lucchesi Vineyards. "It is a great opportunity to promote the excellent wines produced by our region."

The project will focus efforts on areas such as Nevada, Sacramento and Placer Counties. Increasing awareness of the wines throughout Northern California can increase the demand for sustainable, locally-sourced specialty crops.

Source: Sierra Vintners Association