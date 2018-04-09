Sierra Speaker Series: Canine search for the Donner Family camps at Alder Creek

The Sierra State Parks Foundation presents an evening with John Grenbenkemper of the Institute for Canine Forensics on April 21 at the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center located at 12593 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Recent explorations by canines from the Institute for Canine Forensics have located human remains scent in the Alder Creek area. Grenbenkemper will discuss the results and the implications on the Donner Party's winter camps at Alder Creek.

"What an exciting thought! Utilizing a less common and non-invasive resource to learn more about the mystery surrounding the Donner Party! I am looking forward to this talk," said Denise Tran, events coordinator for the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 5:30. There is a $5 suggested donation to attend, while the State Park parking fee is waived for the evening. Complementary light snacks and wine available for purchase.

For more information about the Sierra Speaker Series and other events sponsored by the Sierra State Parks Foundation, call 530-583-9911 or visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org.

Source: Sierra State Parks Foundation