Sierra roadwork slated for May 21-26

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Celio Road to Harmony Ridge Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Nevada Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Lincoln Way to Elm-Harrison Street: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the East Roseville Viaduct and on Taylor Road below the viaduct: Motorists can expect intermittent overnight alternating lane closures both NB and SB from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning and from midnight Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for k-rail installation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the NB off-ramp to Stanford Ranch Rd., the NB off-ramp to, and SB on-ramp from, Galleria Blvd., including the Harding Blvd. overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closures and one way traffic controls on the overcrossing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning and from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for k-rail installation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) in both directions between the NB off-ramp to Stanford Ranch Rd. to Blue Oaks overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent right lane and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for survey work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Gold Run overcrossing to the Gold Run Rest Area: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures in both EB and WB directions from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday night through Thursday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Hinton Rd. undercrossing to JEO Truckee River bridge: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada/Placer Counties) from Soda Springs overcrossing to Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and median closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Rocklin Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures on local cross street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Douglas Blvd. overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Creek to Montreal Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Rd. to Truckee River Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday for crack seal operations.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to EB Hwy 20 interchange: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation