Sierra roadwork slated for May 21-26

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Celio Road to Harmony Ridge Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for striping operations.

State Route 20 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Dorsey Drive to Idaho Maryland Road: Motorists can expect full WB on-ramp closure (Dorsey Drive) and right lane closures from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday for striping operations.

State Route 20 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Idaho Maryland Road to Dorsey Drive: Motorists can expect full EB on-ramp closure (Idaho Maryland Rd.) and right lane closures from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday for striping operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Rocky Rest Campground to Loganville Campground: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Herlot Lane to Genasci Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for pavement operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Hill Street to Sierra City landfill : Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for pavement operations.

State Route 49 – Southbound (Sierra County) from Herlot Lane/Lombardi Point to Hill Street/Bell Rd.: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for pavement operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from the Douglas Blvd overcrossing to the Auburn/Riverside overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent right lane and right shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for survey work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Highway 65 junction to the Rocklin Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent right lane and right shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday for survey work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Gold Run overcrossing to the Monte Vista overcrossing (Dutch Flat): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures in both EB and WB directions from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday night through Friday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada/Placer Counties) from Soda Springs overcrossing to Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and median closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Rocklin Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures on local cross street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and Friday night to Saturday morning for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Highway 49 junction: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple and Placer Streets) to the Highway 49 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Saturday for crack seal work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Soda Springs overcrossing to Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and median closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 12 noon Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine railroad crossing to Highway 174 junction: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 8 am. to 4 p.m. Thursday for maintenance operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Westside Road to Perry Creek: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for paving operations.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation