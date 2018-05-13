Sierra roadwork slated for May 14-19

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra counties) from Marysville Road to Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the East Roseville Viaduct and on Taylor Road below the viaduct: Motorists can expect intermittent overnight alternating lane closures both NB and SB from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning and from midnight Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for k-rail installation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the NB off-ramp to Stanford Ranch Rd. and the SB on-ramp form Galleria Blvd.: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning and from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for k-rail installation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Hinton Rd. undercrossing to JEO Truckee River bridge: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Auburn/Riverside overcrossing to Lead Hill Boulevard overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for core drilling work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street) to the Highway 49 exit: Motorists can expect overnight right lane, shoulder closures and full WB off-ramp to Highway 49 closure from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday night through 8 a.m. Sunday for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the South Yuba Drive bridge (Troy): Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound ((Placer County) from JWO Crystal Springs overcrossing to Alta Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Rocklin Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures on local cross street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Cape Horn undercrossing to Hwy 174 junction: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for maintenance operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Whitmore Maintenance Station to Drum Forebay overcrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Hampshire Rocks undercrossing (Rainbow) to JWO Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Whitmore Maintenance Station to Blue Canyon Rd. undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Douglas Blvd. overcrossing: Motorists can expect partial overnight ramp closure from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for paving work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Creek to Pole Creek Rd.: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Upper Little Truckee campground to Hennes Pass Rd.: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for shoulder work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to EB Hwy 20 interchange: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Old State Highway to Ridge Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ .