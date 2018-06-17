Sierra roadwork slated for June 18-23

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the westbound off-ramp to Brunswick and the eastbound on-ramp to Gold Flat Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from North Yuba River bridge to Downie River: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the East Roseville Viaduct and on Taylor Road below the viaduct: Motorists can expect intermittent overnight alternating lane closures both NB and SB from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for k-rail installation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the NB off-ramp to Stanford Ranch Rd., the NB off-ramp to, and SB on-ramp from, Galleria Blvd., including the Harding Blvd. overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closures and one way traffic controls on the overcrossing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for k-rail installation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from Wheatland Road to Yuba County line: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple and Placer Streets) to the Highway 49 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures in both directions, including full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (7 a.m. Saturday) Monday night through Saturday morning for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Highway 65 junction: Motorists can expect overnight left lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for K-rail installation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from the Highway 193/I-80 junction to Applegate Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect rolling closures, CHP escorts, and full on-ramp closures in the construction zone 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Soda Springs overcrossing to JEO Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and median closures from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Elm Avenue overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Elm Avenue on-ramp: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine brige to Secret Town (Magra and Alpine): Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Clipper Gap overcrossing to Applegate Rd. overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Auburn Ravine overcrossing to the Bowman overhead south: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for guardrail work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Rice Canyon Rd. to Cold Creek Campground: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for ditch cleaning and shoulder backing work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to EB Hwy 20 interchange: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation