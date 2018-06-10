Sierra roadwork slated for June 11-16

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Sierra Counties) from Yuba County line to Union Flat Campground: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple and Placer Streets) to the Highway 49 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures in both directions, including full ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (7 a.m. Saturday) Monday night through Saturday morning for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Floriston to the Truckee River (Acid Flat) Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures (#2 lane then #1) in both directions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for bridge inspection work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the West Truckee undercrossing to the WB on-ramp from Central Truckee: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for striping and stencil work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) Linda Creek to Douglas Boulevard overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Highway 65 junction: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures on connector ramps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for striping work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Soda Springs overcrossing to JEO Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for sign work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail undercrossing to Trout Creek undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for pavement work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Cisco overcrossing to JWO Kingvale: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for sign work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Hwy 20 junction to Yuba Gap (1/2 mile): Motorists can expect alternating right lane and full WB Hwy 20 ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Elm Avenue on-ramp: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Applegate Road overcrossing to Heather Glen overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for sign work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Applegate Rd. overcrossing to Illinoistown (Canyon Way/Placer Hills Rd.) overcrossing: Motorists can expect left lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Cirby Way overcrossing to Douglas Boulevard overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night through Thursday morning for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Donner Pass rest area to Vista Point: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Prosser Dam Road/Alder Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls or lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for pavement inspection.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sagehen Creek Road to Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Road to Rice Canyon (Tues-Wed) and Rice Canyon Road (Thurs): Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch cleaning and shoulder work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Creek to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Twin Crags Drive to Alpine Meadows Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 7:30 to 12:30 Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to EB Hwy 20 interchange: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for tree work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation