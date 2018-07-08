Sierra roadwork slated for July 9-14

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the I-80 junction to one mile south of Pleasant Grove Blvd, including the on- and/or off-ramps at Stanford Ranch Road, Galleria Boulevard and Harding Boulevard: The project will add capacity alleviate traffic congestion on the interchange between Interstate 80 and State Highway 65 in Placer County as well as nearby interchanges. Lane and ramp closures should be anticipated. Visit http://www.8065interchange.org for current information.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Wild Turkey Lane to Melody Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Celio Road to Harmony Ridge Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

State Route 20 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Coyote Street: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 8 a.m. to noon Monday for sign work.

State Route 20 – Eastbound (Nevada County) at Idaho Maryland Rd. ramps: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday night through Saturday morning for guardrail repair.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at the North Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Oak Valley Road to Haskell Creek Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to the Hwy 49/20 junction (W. Empire St.): Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Nevada County) at the Hwy 49/20 junction (W. Empire St.): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for sign work.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Nevada County) from Upward Way to West Empire Street: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 11 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 49 – Southbound (Nevada County) from Gregory Way to Christian Life Way: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sacramento County line to the Highway 174 interchange in Colfax: Motorists can expect overnight rolling and alternating lane, median and shoulder closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for striping work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at locations of overhead Changeable Message Signs (CMS boards) from Penryn Rd. to Prosser Village Rd.: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures adjacent to CMS boards from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for sign work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Highway 65 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and connector ramp closures from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Auburn Road interchange to Hwy 193 interchange: Motorists can expect rolling alternating lane and median closures from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for sweeping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from JEO Troy to Big Bend: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Truckee River/Acid Flat Bridge to Mystic: Motorists can expect right lane closure from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Hobart Work Center to Sierra County line: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Alder Creek Road to Donner Camp picnic area: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sage Hen Rd. to Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Rd: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to EB Hwy 20 ramp: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation