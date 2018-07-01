Sierra roadwork slated for July 2-7

Due to the Independence Day Holiday, most traffic interfering work will be suspended July 3 and 4.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Wild Plum Road to Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the I-80 junction to 1 mile south of Pleasant Grove Blvd.: Motorists can expect intermittent overnight alternating lane closures both NB and SB from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning except the 3rd and 4th of July for roadway excavation.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the NB off-ramp to Stanford Ranch Rd., the NB off-ramp to, and SB on-ramp from, Galleria Blvd., including the Harding Blvd. overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight full ramp closures and one way traffic controls on the overcrossing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning except the 3rd and 4th of July for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sacramento County line to Long Ravine undercrossing (above Colfax): Motorists can expect overnight rolling and alternating lane, median and shoulder closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning except the 3rd and 4th of July for striping work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Highway 65 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and connector ramp closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning except the 3rd and 4th of July for roadway excavation.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at the Prosser Creek bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sage Hen Rd. to Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Rd: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for miscellaneous work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation