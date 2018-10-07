Sierra roadwork schedule: Oct. 8-13

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Roadwork continues on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the interstate.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The eastbound and westbound rest areas will be closed from May through October to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current state requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra County) from Marysville Road to Yuba Pass: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous maintenance work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sacramento County line to the Long Ravine Overcrossing just east of Colfax: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating rolling lane and ramp closures at various locations from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday for striping work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sacramento County line (Auburn Boulevard) to Colfax: Motorists can expect alternating rolling lane and shoulder closures at various locations from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Saturday for striping operations.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer County) from the Kingvale Undercrossing to Soda Springs: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for emergency work. The eastbound #2 lane will have a 24-hour closure from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Bridge Street to the Farad Undercrossing: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Soda Springs Overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on the overcrossing from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday for bridge work.

State Route 80 (Placer County) from the Applegate Road Overcrossing to the State Route 174 junction: Motorists can expect one-way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage cleaning work.

State Route 80 (Placer County) from the Ophir Road Undercrossing and Nevada Street Overcrossing: Motorists travelling westbound can expect full ramp closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday for electrical and tree work.

State Route 80 (Placer County) from the chain-on area to the Gold Run Rest Area: Motorists travelling westbound can a #2 lane closure and right shoulder from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Creek to Montreal Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage and ditch cleaning work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Hobart Work Center to Sierra County Line: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80 connector in Colfax to Orchard Springs Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Skyview Lane to Whittington Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for utility work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/