Sierra roadwork schedule: Oct. 15-20

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Roadwork continues on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine Undercrossing to the Gold Run Overcrossing: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect lane closures and rolling lane closures around the clock from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Thursday for median barrier, paving and striping work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The eastbound and westbound rest areas will be closed from May to November 6 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current state requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra County) from Marysville Road to Yuba Pass: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous maintenance work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Carpenter Flat Undercrossing to the Kingvale Undercrossing: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sacramento County line (Auburn Boulevard) to the Long Ravine Undercrossing just east of Colfax: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating rolling lane and shoulder closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Saturday for striping operations.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Bridge Street to the Farad Undercrossing: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at Soda Springs Overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on the overcrossing from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from chain off area to South Yuba River Drive: Westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures locations from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Nevada County line: Westbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Baxter Overcrossing: Motorists can expect full lane closures on the overcrossing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for core drilling.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Creek to Goose Meadow Campground: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage and ditch cleaning work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Emigrant Gap to the Kingvale Undercrossing: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for bridge work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/