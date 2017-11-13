Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Nov. 12-18, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 26 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for paving work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Carlton Flat Campground to Coyoteville: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Heriot Lane to Hill Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for grinding and paving.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Summit to Vista Point: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine bridge to Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Secret Town overcrossing to Long Ravine bridge: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Truckee River/Acid Flat Bridge to Truckee River Bridge 13: Motorists can expect a moving closure of the right lane and shoulder from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for pavement work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Douglas Boulevard overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight partial ramp closure of the right lane and shoulder from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Saturday morning for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rocklin Road: Motorists can expect left lane and median closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for median barrier work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.