Sierra roadwork schedule, March 4-9

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Major roadwork for the winter is suspended on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. Other work including retaining wall and slope reconstruction may proceed during the winter season, weather permitting. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Roadside Rest Area: Westbound and eastbound motorists can expect around the clock closures of the rest areas for waste water treatment system repairs. The SRRA is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, March 6.

