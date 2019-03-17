Sierra roadwork schedule, March 18-23

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Major roadwork for the winter is suspended on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. Other work including retaining wall and slope reconstruction may proceed during the winter season, weather permitting. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Oak Tree Road to the Middle Fork Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work and tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) from the Nevada county line to the Nevada state line: Motorists can expect alternating one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to Armes Lane and Summer Star Way: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.