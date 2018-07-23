Sierra roadwork schedule: July 24-28

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the I-80 junction to one mile south of Pleasant Grove Blvd, including the on- and/or off-ramps at Stanford Ranch Road, Galleria Boulevard and Harding Boulevard: The project will add capacity alleviate traffic congestion on the interchange between Interstate 80 and State Highway 65 in Placer County as well as nearby interchanges. Lane and ramp closures should be anticipated. Visit http://www.8065interchange.org for current information.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls in various locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for Miscellaneous work.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Cherry Creek Road to Lime Kiln Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night through Saturday morning for AC paving.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Road to the Vista Point: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Troy Road undercrossing and the Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect 1 of 2 lanes closed from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Colfax to the Nevada County Line: East- and westbound motorists can expect alternating rolling lane closures and left shoulder restrictions from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for striping work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Kingvale to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Eastbound motorists can expect alternating rolling lane closures and right shoulder restrictions from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for striping work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Eagle Lake Road interchange to the Cisco Road exit: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2, or right hand lane, closed around the clock from 8 p.m. Sunday night through noon on Friday for emergency culvert work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing to Overland Trail: Motorists can expect various overcrossing with lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Gold Run to Carpenter Road: Westbound motorists can expect shoulder and lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for paving operations.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Gold Run to Carpenter Road: Westbound motorists can expect shoulder and lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for paving operations.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Lake undercrossing to Westbound Donner Summit Rest Area: Westbound motorists can expect rolling alternating lane and right shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for slope cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Westbound on from Floriston to Hinton Road undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect right lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at westbound Bownman undercrossing: Westbound Motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for landscape work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Deerfield Drive intersection: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for paving work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from the Highway 89 roundabouts to Prosser Dam Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for paving work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Montreal Road to Granite Flat Camp: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday night through Friday morning for sewer work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) at Orchard Springs Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/