Sierra roadwork schedule, Jan. 28-Feb. 2

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Major roadwork for the winter is suspended on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. Other work including retaining wall and slope reconstruction may proceed during the winter season, weather permitting. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the Placer County line to the State Route 20 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from just north of Combie Road to Brewer Road: Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency drainage repair.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from just south of Smith Way to Upward Way: Southbound motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the Hill Viaduct to just north of Sun Shadow Circle: Southbound motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday for guardrail repair.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Goodyear Creek Road to Gold Lake Highway and Greene Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Newcastle Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a left shoulder closure on the Newcastle Road offramp from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from South Auburn Street to the Nevada County Line: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from the Placer County Line to the State Route 49 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.