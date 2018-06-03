Sierra roadwork schedule for June 4-9

Sierra Roadwork schedule June 4-9.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Dorsey Drive to Idaho Maryland Road: Motorists can expect full WB on-ramp closure (Dorsey Drive) and right lane closures from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday for pavement marker replacement.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 20 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Idaho Maryland Road to Dorsey Drive: Motorists can expect full EB on-ramp closure (Idaho Maryland Rd.) and right lane closures from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday for striping operations.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Ladies Canyon: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Placer County) from Bell Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple and Placer Streets) to the Highway 49 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures in both directions, including full ramp closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Saturday for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Magra overhead to Magra (Rollins Lake Road) overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday night through Thursday morning for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from JEO Rainbow to South Yuba River: Motorists can expect left lane closures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Soda Springs overcrossing to JEO Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail undercrossing to Trout Creek undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for pavement work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Hinton Road undercrossing to Boca Bridge/Hirschdale overhead: Motorists can expect left lane closures from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from beginning of chain control area to Donner Lake undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and full WB ramp closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine railroad crossing to Highway 174 junction: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 8 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for maintenance operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from JWO Boca to Hinton Road undercrosing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for drainage inspection.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) Long Ravine underpass to JEO Yuba Gap: Motorists can expect intermittent left lane and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for striping work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to Secret Town (Magra and Alpine) overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight left lane and median closures from 7 p.m. Tuesday night to 8 a.m. Friday for sign and median barrier work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Kingvale undercrossing to Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Rocklin Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect overnight partial ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night to Friday morning for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from the Hwy 89 south junction to the West Truckee undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) at Boca Bridge/Hirschdale overhead: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Rainbow EB off-ramp to Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and median closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for shoulder work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Prosser Dam Road/Alder Drive to Sierra County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sagehen Road to Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to Truckee River bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for crack seal operations.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to EB Hwy 20 interchange: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Northstar Drive to Junction Hwy 28/Kings Beach: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/