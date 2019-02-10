Sierra roadwork schedule, Feb. 11-16

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Major roadwork for the winter is suspended on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. Other work including retaining wall and slope reconstruction may proceed during the winter season, weather permitting. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the Placer County line to the State Route 20 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Borland Avenue and Lincoln Way to the Nevada County line: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the El Dorado County line to Borland Avenue and Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Roadside Rest Area: Westbound and eastbound motorists can expect around the clock closures of the rest areas for waste water treatment system repairs. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.