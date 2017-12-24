Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Dec. 25-31, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent around the clock alternating lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 26 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) on the Weimar Cross Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls on the local street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for miscellaneous work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.