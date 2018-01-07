Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Aug. 13-19, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 26 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Weimar Cross Road overcrossing to WB I-80: Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of right lane and shoulder from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Weimar Cross Road/West Paoli Lane overcrossing to EB I-80: Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of right lane and shoulder from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Newcastle Union Pacific overcrossing to the Hwy 193 junction: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. Monday night through 6 a.m. Tuesday for tree work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.