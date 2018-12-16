Sierra roadwork schedule

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Major roadwork for the winter is suspended on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. Other work including retaining wall and slope reconstruction may proceed during the winter season, weather permitting.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The eastbound and westbound rest areas will be closed from May through mid-December to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current state requirements. Construction of the new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system. Pending successful field testing of the waste water treatment system, the Gold Run SRRAs are tentatively scheduled to reopen December 20.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect #2 lane and offramp closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for construction sign removal.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Pine Needle Lane to Jefferson Creek Road: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree removal.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from just north of Combie Road to Brewer Road: Northbound and southbound motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for emergency drainage repair.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Coyote Street to the Yuba County line: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Marysville Road to the Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to the Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree removal.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Missile Road to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Cambridge & Lincoln Green Drives to Kings Beach: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday for survey work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/