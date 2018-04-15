Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation honors members

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation announced the recipients of five award categories who will be honored at a free award ceremony, set for 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at the Gold Miners Inn Hotel in downtown Grass Valley.

The annual Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Awards Recognition Reception acknowledges individuals who have gone above and beyond to volunteer, support and advocate for quality healthcare, both locally and abroad.

This year's honorees include: Antonio Ayestaran, Nan Drummer, the Stonebridge Artisans +2 (recipients include Dick and Ann Mentzer, Bill and Karen Seckington, John (JV) & Missy Nichols, Steve and Martha Dasovic, Larry and Cathy Jostes, Dave Hood, Bill and Ann Hendricks, and Jake and Janice Bronson),Terry and Robin Prechter and Carry Canady.

Through their generosity, time and talents, each award recipient has made a valuable and meaningful contribution to the work of the foundation.

RSVP is required by calling 530-477-9700. Refreshments and cash bar provided.

For more information visit supportsierranevada.org/serviceawards.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation