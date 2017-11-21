Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation announces #GivingTuesday wish list
November 21, 2017
The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is $5,000 away from its goal of raising $250,000 for a new infusion center at SNMH. All gifts, including those made on #GivingTuesday, are welcome.
Those seeking to help will support efforts by making a donation of:
$25, will buy eight Comfort Cuisine meals for cancer patients at SNMH's Community Cancer Center.
$50, will buy 25 books for our Read Me A Story Program.
$100-$500 will provide respite to Alzheimer's Disease and dementia patients and their caregivers.
For more information, please visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org or call 530-477-9700 Mailing address is P.O. Box 1810 Grass Valley, CA 95945.
