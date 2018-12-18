Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy in Grass Valley receives accreditation for the diabetes self-management training program

Local Registered Dietitian Nutritionists and Certified Diabetes Educators Janet Moore and Danielle Yantis announced that their private practice, Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy, has earned accreditation from the American Association of Diabetes Educators for the Diabetes Self-Management Training (DSMT) Program.

This is a huge boon for the community, said Yantis, as it is recognized by Medicare and the healthcare industry as an effective, evidenced-based program to help people with diabetes improve their health. Furthermore, with a medical provider referral, other insurance plans have benefit coverage for DSMT.

The insurance and healthcare industries recognize that poorly controlled diabetes can translate into billions of dollars in health care costs, not to mention unnecessary suffering for people who have diabetes.

For Nevada County residents who qualify, this accreditation can provide a one-hour individual assessment and up to nine hours of group instruction paid for by insurance for the first year and two hours of education in subsequent years.

DSMT addresses healthy eating, exercise, understanding medications, monitoring blood sugar, problem solving, learning healthy coping skills and most importantly preventing complications of diabetes.

"Our mission is to help improve the health of our community by providing individualized education plans and goals," said Yantis, co-owner of Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy. Yantis and Moore opened their private practice a year ago with the goal of providing compassionate, evidenced-based nutrition care that puts the client in "the driver's seat."

"We are in a unique position of providing functional medicine and alternative approaches to health, while still navigating the world of western medicine," said Moore, who also holds board certification as a Functional Medicine Health Coach.

The duo's philosophy is that "food is medicine" and that everyone has a unique eating style that can work for them.

DSMT accreditation provides legitimacy as clinicians combined with the passion to use whole foods to heal the body.

The first classes are to take place Jan. 7. For information, contact Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy at 530-415-6155.