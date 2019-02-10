Sierra gets deluge of snow; more rain expected for Grass Valley

Lauren Tapia hadn't seen that much snow fall in a long time.

A Truckee resident, Tapia said the wind howled Saturday night. Whiteout conditions persisted that day, and she knew she'd see snow when she woke Sunday morning.

"But we were quite surprised to find our vehicle buried with hip-deep snow," Tapia said in an email.

The Sierra has seen major snowfall over the past week, especially over the weekend.

Northstar California Ski Resort had almost 4 feet fall from Friday to Sunday — with over 3 of those feet falling between 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. About 8½ feet of snow fell at Northstar over the past week, said Brenden Rubin-Oster, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Soda Springs received almost 5 ½ feet of snow over the past week, Rubin-Oster added.

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley had about 1½ to 1½ inches of rain fall between Friday and Sunday. Any snow that city saw over the weekend was from previous storms, clumped in piles by parking lots.

Grass Valley likely will receive a short break today from the rain, though it's expected to return by Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

There's a 20 percent chance of rain today and tonight, with less than a tenth-of-an-inch expected. Highs will reach 41 today, with lows dipping to 31 tonight.

Rain chances climb to 60 percent Tuesday and 90 percent that night. Under an inch of snow is possible during the day, when highs will hit 44. Lows will drop to 37 Tuesday night.

Heavy rain is expected Wednesday. Highs will climb to 44 and bottom out around 34 that night.

Thursday's highs will reach 46. Lows will drop to 36 at night.

Friday will see highs around 45. Expect lows of 35 Friday night.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.