Sierra Foothills Village lands sizable donation to help get nonprofit launch

An anonymous donor contributed $10,000 to help finalize the Sierra Foothills Village's annual fundraising.

After three years of development, the village is moving toward a launch in July. The nonprofit looks to hire an executive director to put the finishing touches on village development and handle day-to-day management.

Sierra Foothills Village plans to offer new ways to help seniors stay connected, stay independent and in their homes, receive volunteer help and other personalized services. It is part of a nationwide movement of 400 virtual villages that are helping to redefine the way aging looks and feels for the country's senior population. It hopes to serve as an easy, personalized gateway to the many existing resources in the community.

"The anonymous donor is challenging this generous community to match his donation to complete the village's first-year funding," said Sierra Foothills Village President Jeanne Clark Scarmon.

"We are gearing up to offer services this summer. We're now looking for a dynamic and talented (executive director) who cares deeply about our community," Clark Scarmon said. "We urge anyone with the passion and skills to work with seniors and have the chance to shape the direction of the village to visit our website at http://www.sierrafoothillsvillage.org for a complete job description and application details."

The new executive director will initially focus on four key areas: volunteers, membership, service providers and development. He or she will recruit volunteers to provide members with transportation to appointments or activities, light handyperson help, IT support, or tasks like walking the dog.

"Transportation is a major issue in our county, where the majority of us live outside of public transportation lines. Uber, Lyft and other options still have a light footprint here," Clark Scarmon said. "We hope that our volunteers can help fill this gap."

The executive director will initiate the membership program, offering personalized services for each member.

The new director will also manage a vetted provider program, a benefit requested by seniors in the community who took a village survey. National statistics show a disturbing increase in elder fraud. Having a list of providers who have been recommended by others involved with the village and have gone through background checks can help seniors review and select people to provide the services they need.

For information about Sierra Foothills Village, or to donate, go to http://www.sierrafoothillsvillage.org.

