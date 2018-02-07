Sierra Doctors office in Grass Valley closes down

Nevada County has lost a long-standing medical practice.

The office of physicians Lezley Brown and Linda Foshagen, which has gone through several ownership changes since it was established by Foshagen as St. Moritz Medical Center in 2001, closed down in January.

The small medical practice on Colfax Avenue, on the outskirts of downtown Grass Valley, had been purchased by Sierra Doctors Medical Group last summer. The medical group stepped in after Rideout Health announced in March that it would end its association with four Grass Valley clinics — three primary care and one cardiology office. Rideout St. Moritz ended its operations June 30.

"When Rideout dumped its clinics, it looked like a good opportunity for us to expand and buy the practice," said Dr. J. John Boeye, the owner and medical director of Sierra Doctors Medical Group.

But, according to Boeye, it turned out to not be economically feasible to keep the Grass Valley practice open because of the small number of patients.

"It would have been perfect if it had worked out," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

"This is not a closed door," Boeye continued. "As time goes on, we hopefully will be able to re-open that clinic. It's a wonderful location.'

Boeye said the bulk of the Grass Valley patients are being served at the group's Auburn location.

But at least one patient said she was never informed that the office closed, and did not find out until last week, when she called for a referral.

Joan Merriam, a Nevada City resident, said she knew of two other patients in the same predicament.

"All of us are shocked and more than a little angry," Merriam said, adding that she has not been able to find a physician locally who is accepting new patients.

Boeye acknowledged that some patients might have not received notification of the change.

"I would hope this is an isolated incident," he said. "We certainly don't want anyone to feel that they have been left out in the cold. … Anyone can come up (to our office) and walk in."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.