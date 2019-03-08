Sierra College to celebrate women through film

The Sierra College Women and Gender Studies department will hold its second annual film series to celebrate Women's History Month.

"Meet" the co-founder of the United Farmer Workers Association, Mick Jagger's back up singers, a 13-year-old champion falconer, and celebrity activists fighting intergenerational poverty in the United States and beyond.

Join the Women and Gender Studies department for free documentaries followed by fascinating discussions with local experts (and one Mongolian raptor). Films will show throughout March:

"Dolores" (March 13, 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

Dolores Huerta, the star of the Smithsonian Institution's new traveling exhibition (debuting this month at The California Museum in downtown Sacramento), is among the most important activists in American history. Co-founder of the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez, Huerta tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Chavez, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the twentieth century.

Panelists: Rebecca Ortega, Sierra College Counselor and child of Central Valley farm workers; Marisela Hernandez, Coordinator of the Sierra College Undocu-Center

Recommended Stories For You

"20 Feet from Stardom" (March 20, 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

Millions know their voices, but no one knows their names. Triumphant and heartbreaking in equal measure, the film is both a tribute to the unsung voices who helped shape popular music and a critical reflection on the sacrifices and rewards of a career spent harmonizing with others.

Panelists: Elisa Parker of See Jane Do; Sheila Cameron (local artist and activist).

"The Eagle Huntress" (March 23, special family matinee 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Set in the beautiful Mongolian steppe, The Eagle Huntress follows Aisholpan, a 13-year-old girl, as she trains to become the first female in twelve generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter, and rises to the pinnacle of a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries.

Panelists: Community Beyond Violence; West Coast Falconry (including a live Mongolian raptor.)

"A Path Appears" (March 27, 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

A Path Appears follows author/reporters Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn to Colombia, Haiti, and throughout the United States as they explore poverty's oppressive impact on children and women. In their travels, they meet with inspiring activists who are creating effective solutions to end gendered cycles of abuse and poverty.

Panelists: The Friendship Club; Placer Community Action Council (PCAC); others TBA

All movies are free. Sierra College charges a $3 parking fee. For more information, please contact Kristen O'Shea at koshea@sierracollege.edu or 530-414-8157.