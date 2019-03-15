Sierra College publishes e-journal on state symbols

After 10 years of work, the Sierra College Press published an e-journal on California's state symbols from the Sierra Nevada region.

The journal highlights 13 symbols, ranging from animals, plants and natural resources that have been nominated to represent the Golden State. The journal is meant to not just discuss relevant symbols, but also their unique history in the state.

"I took it on because I'm a Sierra lover," said Joe Medeiros, a retired biology professor and editor of the Sierra College Press for four years. Medeiros mostly enjoys the entry on California's state fish, the golden trout.

"I'm crazy about fishing," he said. The editor also enjoyed the California Poppy entry, and how the plant spread around the world to countries like Chile and South Africa.

The latest journal is one of about two or three published each year. The entries are not peer reviewed, but that makes them more fun to read, said Medeiros, adding that Sierra College's e-journals reach about 10,000 clicks each month.

The press is working on "the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Gold Rush" for its next entry, said Medeiros. It will include stories of how the Gold Rush resulted in the murder of Native Americans and incontrovertibly changed our ecosystem.

To read the Sierra College Press' latest e-Journal, click here.

Contact Sam Corey at (530) 477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.