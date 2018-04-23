Sierra College presents Lee Stetson in John Muir is Back, And Boy! Is He TICKED OFF!

The Sierra College Natural History Museum brings renowned actor Lee Stetson back to Sierra College for his annual portrayal of John Muir at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sierra College campus in Rocklin.

This year's performance is "John Muir is Back, And Boy! Is He TICKED OFF!," a powerful one-man play. Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets at: https://muirplay2018.bpt.me or at the box office one half hour before showtime. Ticket are complimentary for current museum members, $15 general, and $10 students/ seniors.

Stetson portrays famed naturalist John Muir as a deeply troubled and bitterly disappointed spirit, who has returned to once again roam his beloved planet and to express his love for nature and his frustration with us.

The Rocklin Campus is located at 5100 Rocklin Road in Rocklin. For more information contact Jennifer Skillen at jskillen@sierracollege.edu

Source: Sierra College