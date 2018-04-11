Sierra College presents lecture on water supply and why vegetation matters

Info: Dr. Ryan Bart to present “Water supply and the Sierra Nevada: Why Vegetation Matters” For more information, contact Professor Jason Giuliani at jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu or 530-274-5275.

The Sierra Science Lecture Series at the Nevada County Campus will present on Tuesday a timely and important discussion titled: Water Supply and the Sierra Nevada: Why Vegetation Matters! led by Dr. Ryan Bart, according to a release.

This lecture is free and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

In this talk, Bart will explore the role of vegetation in the Sierra Nevada water cycle and the implications of vegetation change on the amount of water that is generated from the Sierra. Due to higher temperatures associated with climate change, vegetation across the Sierra is in transition as snowpacks decrease, drought severity increases, and fire regimes are altered.

Ryan will discuss the hydrological consequences of vegetation change, highlighting what is known about how the recent forest mortality event is affecting the amount and timing of streamflow and what the future may hold as temperatures further increase.

Bart is an ecohydrologist who examines the links between hydrology, vegetation and disturbances under different climate regimes and management practices. Ryan received his Ph.D. in 2014 in Geography from a joint doctoral program between UC Santa Barbara and San Diego State University.

He is currently based at UC Merced where he works as a postdoctoral researcher on a project that is disentangling the effect of forest fuel treatments and drought on streamflow in the King's River Experimental Watersheds.

The lecture will be held in the multi-purpose room, N12-103, and runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A meet and greet and refreshments are available at 6 p.m.

The Sierra College Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. There is a $3 parking fee on campus. Parking Permits can be purchased at the Kiosk located at the entrance to the campus.

For more information, contact Professor Jason Giuliani at: jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu or (530) 274-5275.