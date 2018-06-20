Sierra College offers qualified students free tuition for the first year

In order to help reduce the financial burden that college can place on students, Sierra College has implemented a program that provides free tuition for the first full year of attendance, according to a release.

California students who have earned six or fewer college level units can easily qualify by simply completing a few steps:

Enroll full-time (30 total units in an academic year) or maximum shown on their student education plan.

Complete the 2018/19 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or Dream Act application.

If they are also taking summer classes, they will need to complete the student aid or Dream Act application by June 30 as well.

Once they have completed these steps, Sierra College will take care of the rest. The program is open to all students regardless of age or income. In addition, any college credit obtained during High School does not affect eligibility in the program. Students throughout the state and at all four campuses, Roseville, Rocklin, Nevada County and Truckee are eligible.

Recommended Stories For You

"Studies have shown that the most successful students are those who attend full time," said Stephanie Ortiz, executive dean of the Nevada County Campus. "By significantly reducing costs we are helping them move forward with their educational plans without as much pressure to work full time or become encumbered with financial aid debt."

Free online text books are offered in whatever classes they are available, the college's foundation offers a large number of scholarships, and students have a wide range of support programs including free tutoring, a transfer and career development center, a dedicated walk in help center, a health center and more.

For a full list of majors go to http://www.sierracollege.edu/academics.

For more information on First Year Free, contact Nicola Murphy, Enrollment & Outreach Services, Student Success Programs at 530-274-5340 or go to http://www.sierracollege.edu/admissions/first-year-free.php

Source: Sierra College