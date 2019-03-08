Sierra College hosts ‘A Day for Women’ at Grass Valley Campus

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley and the Sierra College Foundation will sponsor "A Day for Women" on April 6 at the Sierra College Campus in Grass Valley. This fundraising event offers opportunities for women to be inspired, learn and explore something new. The day begins with registration and coffee at 8:15 a.m. followed by a wide selection of one-hour classes such as Personal Growth, Creativity, Food, Gardening, Technology and Bodywork. The day ends with a raffle and door prizes from 2:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for A Day for Women are $45 per person and include lunch. All profits from the event go to support Soroptimist International of Grass Valley's service projects for women and children, and Sierra College Foundation NCC programs for students. Registration before March 31 is required and can be completed online at http://www.sigv.org. Paper registration forms can be found at KNCO Radio and various other locations in Grass Valley. For more information email sigrassvalley@gmail.com or visit http://www.sierracollege.edu.

The Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. Parking is free on campus during the weekend. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern Calif. with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. More information at https://www.sierracollege.edu.